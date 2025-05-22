Colorful and vibrant traditional clothes from African countries and Korea adorned the Africa Day 2025 Korea-Africa Business Forum on Wednesday, accompanied by a side event introducing African food and crafts.

Taking part in the fashion show were ambassadors and representatives from 13 African countries: Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania and Tunisia.

Korea-Africa Foundation President Kim Young-chae and his wife, Kim Hyun-joo, opened Wednesday’s event. President Kim walked down the runway wearing the dapho, a short-sleeved Korean traditional garment worn by male scholars and officials during the late Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392) and Joseon era (1392-1910). Kim’s spouse walked alongside him wearing the dangui, an upper garment worn for ceremonial occasions in the royal palaces during the Joseon era.

Morocco was the first African country to take to the runway among the 13 African countries taking part in Wednesday’s event.

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi showed off the jellaba, a long, flowing Moroccan traditional costume representing dignity, simplicity and national pride. Rachadi’s wife, Leila Chelly, wore the caftan — one of the most iconic symbols of Moroccan craftsmanship.

Ambassadors from Tanzania and Kenya — Togolani Mavura and Emmy Kipsoi – drew cheers from the audience as they danced along to the music while walking down the runway in their traditional costumes. Sudan showcased four different styles of its traditional clothing, the jalabiya worn by men and the thobe worn by women, featuring Sudanese Ambassador to Korea Amira Agarib.

Two members of the DR Congo community in Korea also took part in Wednesday’s fashion show, catching the audience’s attention with their traditional clothing adorned in bright blues, yellows and reds — colors featured in their national flag. The models also danced together on stage, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

To represent Ghana’s traditional clothing, Ghanaian TV personality Sam Okyere took to the stage wearing a blue and white kente, Ghana’s traditional clothing known for its vibrant colors and intricate patterns.

Following the African traditional clothing showcase, Jeonbuk State Governor Kim Kwan-young showed off his hanbok while waving to the crowd as he walked down the runway. His walk was accompanied by the famous Korean folk song Arirang, adding to the traditional mood evoked by his clothing.

South African Ambassador to Korea Sindiswa Mququ and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young closed Wednesday’s fashion show, wearing traditional costumes representing their respective countries to celebrate unity and friendship between Africa and Korea. Mququ was seen wearing Xhosa attire, representing one of South Africa's many ethnic groups.

Thursday’s forum also featured national dishes and delicacies prepared by 14 countries, from Morocco and Zambia to Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria. Tunisia and Algeria also served traditional desserts to the hungry crowd.

Seven African countries — Angola, DR Congo, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Tunisia and Zambia — set up booths displaying traditional crafts and accessories while Ghana had a booth featuring some of the country's most-loved snacks.