JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JEC Eye Hospitals and Clinics, Indonesia's leading eye care provider with more than four decades of clinical excellence, hosts the fifth edition of JEC International Meeting (JECIM) 2025 and launches the nation's first AI-powered digital eye health encyclopedia, Matapedia.

The return of JECIM, after its last edition in 2020, marks a significant moment for global eye care collaboration. Under the theme "Shaping the Future of Vision," the three-day scientific forum features pioneering discussions on AI-assisted retinal diagnostics, semi-robotic surgical tools, hospital management for practitioners managing hospitals and eye clinics to meet global standards, a 3D surgery experience—the first of its kind in Indonesia—which allows participants to feel as if they are directly involved in an eye surgery through special glasses, and innovative approaches to combat vision impairment in high-prevalence regions. The forum attracts over 1,200 eye care professionals from 17 countries for groundbreaking discussions on cutting-edge diagnostic tools, surgical innovations, and global strategies to improve vision care. The participants include ophthalmologists—among them young ophthalmologists and members of the ophthalmology community—eye care nurses, optometrists/refractionists-opticians, and other eye health industry practitioners.

DR. Dr. Johan Hutauruk, Sp.M(K), CEO of JEC Corporation said, "At JEC, our mission is rooted in the belief that a clear vision is fundamental to a better quality of life. Every step we take is driven by a commitment to help people see better—because when people see better, they live better. That belief drives everything we do—especially through platforms like the JEC International Meeting, which we are proud to host as part of our commitment to elevating eye care in Indonesia and beyond. JECIM is more than just a medical symposium—it is a vital convergence of knowledge, innovation, and collaboration. We bring together world-class ophthalmologists, researchers, and professionals to exchange ideas, share the latest breakthroughs, and empower one another."

JEC International Meeting (JECIM) 2025 is the most comprehensive ophthalmology scientific forum in Indonesia, initiated by JEC and held every two years. JECIM has become the most comprehensive ophthalmology scientific forum in Indonesia— reinforcing JEC's ongoing contribution to advancing eye health not only domestically but also internationally.

Founded in 1984, JEC's legacy as Indonesia's most advanced and comprehensive eye hospital network is well-established, both nationally and internationally. In terms of reach, JEC now operates five state-of-the-art eye hospitals: JEC @ Menteng, JEC @ Kedoya, JEC PRIMASANA @Tj. Priok, JEC CANDI @Semarang, and JEC ORBITA @Makassar. It also runs eleven leading eye clinics in major Indonesian cities, including JEC @ Cibubur, JEC @ Tambora, JEC @ Cinere, JEC @ Bekasi, Candi Eye Center @ Semarang, JEC ANWARI @Purwokerto, JEC JAVA @Surabaya, JEC ORBITA @Makassar, JEC BALI @Denpasar, JEC JAVA @Pasuruan, and the newly opened JEC ORBITA @Kendari. Later this year, JEC will add a few other branches to bring access to trusted, international-standard eye care services closer to not only for local communities, but also for international visitors and even residents of neighboring countries.

Its flagship facility, JEC @ Kedoya, has earned four consecutive accreditations from the Joint Commission International (JCI)—in 2014, 2017, 2020, and 2023—cementing its status as a global-standard institution in patient safety and clinical excellence. This achievement serves as a benchmark for the standardization of JEC's services across all its branches.

A pioneer in vision correction, JEC made history by being the first hospital in Indonesia to introduce LASIK surgery and launch the country's first Laser Vision Correction Center (LVC). For this groundbreaking achievement, JEC was awarded a record by the Indonesian World Records Museum (MURI) for its contributions to LASIK services.

Domestically, JEC has achieved the highest level of accreditation from the Hospital Accreditation Commission (KARS) and received numerous accolades, including the title of Most Brand Reputable Eye Hospital in Greater Jakarta and seven other major cities across Indonesia by SWA Magazine, as well as Best in Building and Managing Corporate Image in the Eye Hospital category from the Corporate Image Award. In addition, JEC was recognized for its excellence in Omnichannel Branding in 2023 and as the winner of the Digital Customer Engagement category at the 2024 Marketeers OMNI Awards.

On the international stage, JEC is a founding member of the ASEAN Association of Eye Hospitals (AAEH) and an active member of the World Association of Eye Hospitals (WAEH), further reinforcing its role as a regional leader in ophthalmic care.

As the most complete eye care provider in Indonesia, JEC offers a full spectrum of advanced treatments, including cataract surgery (Phacoemulsification and FLACS), refractive procedures like SMILE PRO, SMILE, and LASIK, as well as specialized care for corneal diseases, vitreoretinal disorders, glaucoma, and neuro-ophthalmology. JEC also leads in oculoplasty (eye plastic surgery and ocular tumors), ocular infections and immunology, and provides services, namely general eye exams, tele-ophthalmology, dry eye care, contact lens services, and myopia control. For pediatric and specific cases, JEC offers specialized clinics including the Children's Eye & Strabismus Center, Low Vision Care, and the Thyroid Eye Center for thyroid-related vision conditions.

In a groundbreaking move at JECIM 2025, JEC unveiled Matapedia — a comprehensive and accessible digital platform dedicated to eye health. Matapedia serves as a trusted source of accurate, easy-to-understand information about eye conditions, treatments, and preventive care, aiming to empower the public and support medical professionals in enhancing vision and quality of life. All of this information can be accessed free of charge by the general public through the website www.matapedia.id.

Dr. Referano Agustiawan, SpM(K), Director of JEC @ Menteng and Chair of JECIM 2025, said the high-profile gathering has become the ideal stage to introduce this groundbreaking digital solution. "JECIM has always been about pushing boundaries in eye care. Matapedia, on the other hand, represents a vital bridge between cutting-edge ophthalmology and public accessibility. While JECIM advances professional knowledge sharing, this digital platform extends our expertise directly to communities facing critical eye care shortages."

Developed in response to Indonesia's severe ophthalmologist shortage - with just 3,000 specialists serving 275 million people - Matapedia combats an equally urgent crisis: medical misinformation. Findings from Indonesia's Communications and Digital Ministry (KOMDIGI), which identified 163 health misinformation cases among 1,923 hoaxes circulating in 2024 are concerning. Given that 27.79% of Indonesians look for health information online, Indonesia's 2024 Digital Literacy Index, however, shows a score of 43,34, indicating that while the public is fairly skilled in using digital devices, they tend to buy the information blindly.

The platform's "Ask AI" feature provides instant symptom guidance in multiple languages. JEC is also developing a mobile application with full accessibility features for the visually impaired, including screen readers and interactive audio guides. All content undergoes rigorous review by JEC's specialist network, presenting complex medical information through text, audio, and video formats.

DR. Dr. Johan Hutauruk, Sp.M(K), added, "Matapedia represents the culmination of our 41-year commitment to advancing eye care. This platform bridges our clinical expertise with digital innovation to address critical gaps in eye health education and literacy. From rural health workers to urban families, Matapedia delivers trustworthy knowledge exactly when and where it's needed."

Initial content covers hundreds of conditions and procedures, with plans to expand to 1,000+ articles by 2026. The forthcoming mobile app will incorporate screen reader technology and interactive audio guides, furthering JEC's commitment to inclusive care.

With a powerful combination of extensive clinical capacity, decades of experience, and the integration of cutting-edge digital technology, JEC continues to strengthen its position as a leader in eye care services in Southeast Asia. Through JECIM and Matapedia, JEC not only advances professional development in the medical field but also creates a meaningful social impact by expanding public access to accurate, high-quality eye health information.

