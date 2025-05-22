Dean of African Group of Ambassadors says time has come to unlock the full potential of Africa-Korea partnership

The Korea-Africa partnership is about more than an opportunity to explore shared dreams in a changing global environment, according to Moroccan Ambassador Chafik Rachadi, who serves as the dean of the African Group of Ambassadors.

“The Africa and Korea partnership of the 21st century speaks the language of collaboration, equity and long-term resilience. In this era of global disruption, fostering these robust and inclusive partnerships goes beyond economic and political cooperation,” said Rachadi in his opening remarks at the Africa Day 2025 Korea-Africa Business Forum on Wednesday.

The forum at Grand Hyatt Seoul was co-hosted by Herald Media Group, the African Group of Ambassadors and the Korea-Africa Foundation.

Though the cooperation between the two has yet to reach its full potential, the Moroccan ambassador believes that the next decade presents a chance to accomplish a dynamic framework grounded in mutual interest and strategic collaboration.

“Korea’s leadership in innovation, digital technology, clean energy and smart infrastructure can meet Africa’s growing demand for transformation and inclusive growth. At the same time, Africa’s youthful demographics, natural resources and expanding markets represent unparalleled opportunities,” Rachadi said.

“The time has come to unlock the full potential of the Africa-Korea partnership,” he added.

While explaining how the African continent has immeasurable potential, as well as geopolitical and economic significance across the globe, the AGA dean underlined the partnership with Korea as a sign of trust, mutual respect and a shared vision for an inclusive future.

“Let us seize this moment to chart a more ambitious course, grounded in mutual benefit, shared prosperity and a deep commitment to Africa’s transformative potential,” he said.