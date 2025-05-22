Employees of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines participate in a tree-planting volunteer activity during the Korean Air Forest project in the Baganuur District of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Tuesday. The initiative, which began in 2004, marked its first joint event this year following Korean Air’s acquisition of Asiana Airlines.

Around 260 new hires and current employees from both companies took part in the program, which is being conducted in two phases over a two-week period starting Monday. The Korean Air Forest now has around 125,300 trees from 12 different species—including poplars, Siberian elms and sea buckthorn—chosen for their ability to thrive in Mongolia’s arid and harsh conditions.