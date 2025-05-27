2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Oh no, it’s raining and I didn’t bring an umbrella.

B: You _____ share mine. It’s big enough for two.

(a) have

(b) can

(c) will

(d) do

해석

A: 이런, 비가 오는데 우산을 안 가져왔네.

B: 내 우산 같이 써도 돼. 두 사람이 쓰기에 충분하거든.

해설

적절한 조동사 채우기: can

문맥상 ‘내 우산 같이 써도 돼’의 뜻이 되어야 하므로 ‘~해도 된다, ~할 수 있다’라는 뜻을 가진 조동사 (b) can이 정답이 됨을 알 수 있다.

어휘

share 같이 쓰다

2.

A: I hope I won’t be asked __________ this report.

B: Don’t worry. Someone else has been given that task.

(a) present

(b) presenting

(c) to present

(d) to have presented

해석

A: 난 이 보고서를 __________ 요청을 받지 않았으면 좋겠어요.

B: 걱정하지 마요. 다른 사람이 그 업무를 받았으니까요.

해설

to부정사를 취하는 동사 뒤에 to부정사 채우기

‘~하는 것을 요청 받다’라는 수동태 구문으로 be asked 다음에 to 부정사가 와야 한다. 미래의 일을 얘기하는 것이므로 (c) to present가 정답이다.

어휘

report 보고서 task 업무, 과제

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Helen made a lampshade and decorated it with shells that she ____________ for years.

(a) collects

(b) is collecting

(c) had been collecting

(d) was collecting

해석

Helen은 램프의 갓을 만들고 수년 동안 모아온 조개 껍질로 장식했다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 과거 완료 진행

램프의 갓을 만든 시점보다 조개 껍질을 모아온 것이 먼저 있었던 일이므로 보기 중 과거 이전을 나타내는 과거 완료 진행 시제 (c) had been collecting이 정답이다.

어휘

lampshade (램프•전등의) 갓

4.

The owner of the restaurant, _______ began operating five years ago, is now opening another branch in Florida.

(a) who

(b) that

(c) which

(d) what

해석

5년 전 영업을 시작한 식당의 사장은 이제 플로리다에 다른 지점을 연다.

해설

적절한 관계대명사 채우기

주어(The owner of the restaurant), 동사(is opening), 목적어(another branch)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장으로 빈칸 이하(_____ began operating five years ago)는 수식어 거품이므로, 앞의 명사 the restaurant를 수식하는 관계절이다. 빈칸 뒤에 주어가 없는 불완전한 절이 왔으므로 관계대명사 (a), (b), (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 수식어 거품이 콤마 뒤에 이어지고 있으므로 (b)는 빈칸에 올 수 없고, (a)와 (c)중 사물 선행사 뒤에 올 수 있는 (c) which가 정답이다.

어휘

owner 사장 branch 지점

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Despite the efforts of many scientists, it is still to man not known how vast the universe is.

(b) Even with powerful astronomical devices, only a limited part of the universe can be seen by scientists.

(c) Past the Milky Way are myriads of stars and interstellar bodies that make up other galaxies.

(d) It might take countless years before a conclusion can be made about the size of the universe.

해석

(a) 많은 과학자들의 노력에도 불구하고, 아직도 우주가 얼마나 거대한지는 인간에게 알려지지 않고 있다.

(b) 강력한 천문 장치를 가지고도, 과학자들은 우주의 제한된 부분만 볼 수 있다.

(c) 은하수를 지나면 다른 은하계를 구성하는 수많은 별과 성간체가 있다.

(d) 우주의 크기에 대한 결론이 내려지기까지 오랜 세월이 걸릴 것이다.

해설

부정어 어순이 틀린 문장 찾기

‘~에게 알려지지 않은’이란 의미로 be동사 뒤에 수동태 동사를 완성하는 known이 오고 부정어 not은 is 뒤인 known 앞에 위치해야 한다. 그다음에 to man이 이어져야 한다. 따라서 정답은 (a) Despite the efforts of many scientists, it is still to man not known how vast the universe is.이다.

어휘

universe 우주 astronomical 천문의 device 장치 Milky Way 은하수 galaxy 은하계

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(b) / (c) / (c) / (c) / (a)