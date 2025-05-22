Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS announced Thursday the introduction of its enhanced AI-powered enterprise resource planning (ERP) testing solution at the SAP Sapphire 2025 conference, held Monday to Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

Originally launched last year, PerfecTwin ERP Edition is tailored for SAP ERP systems and enables companies to detect potential system errors before going live by using real transaction data and minimizing post-launch delays and disruptions in key business areas such as finance, procurement, and human resources.

The latest version features advanced AI capabilities that automatically generate realistic test data when needed and remove sensitive user information. It also identifies error patterns, traces root causes and significantly shortens validation times, thereby improving testing efficiency and accuracy.

A long-standing partner of SAP, LG CNS also unveiled new technical support services aimed at accelerating the transition to cloud-based ERP systems. The comprehensive package includes application and platform management, security updates and system version upgrades to ensure stable ERP operations.

As part of its global expansion, LG CNS plans to establish an ERP delivery center in India later this year. CEO Shin Kyun-hyun also participated in a panel discussion at SAP Sapphire for the second consecutive year, sharing insights on cloud ERP strategies and digital transformation.

Earlier this year, LG CNS became the first Korean company to join SAP’s Asia-Pacific Strategic Service Partner Initiative, further solidifying its leadership in the region.

“Through continued collaboration with SAP, LG CNS is strengthening its ERP expertise and competitiveness to support innovation for global customers,” said Nae Han-shin, senior vice president of LG CNS’s enterprise solutions division.