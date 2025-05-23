Everland Rose Festival

The Everland Rose Festival runs at the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, through June 15.

Launched in 1985, the annual event this year features some 720 rose varieties, showcasing 3 million flowers.

An exhibition of photos looking back at visitors over the past 40 years is also on show. Visit everland.com for details.

Gapyeong flower garden

Now is a last chance to check out spring flowers in full bloom at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

Through Sunday, the garden will showcase flowers such as tulips, daffodils, magnolias, azaleas, forsythias and plum blossoms.

The garden is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with admission at 11,000 won for adults.

DDP festival in Seoul

A festival of movies, concerts and parades is ongoing at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul, until May 31.

The free festival, hosting programs and performances like outdoor yoga and symphony orchestras, will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some programs require online registration. Check out the latest information at ddp.or.kr.

Jamsu Bridge Festival

The annual Jamsu Bridge Festival invites everyone to a riverside stroll on the bridge spanning across the Han River and connecting to the nearby Banpo Hangang Park.

The festival features meditation and yoga sessions, as well as “gugak,” or traditional Korean music performances, among other events.

The events take place from 1p.m to 9 p.m. every Sunday through June 22. Some programs require online reservations at festa-ddooddoo.com.

Hantangang Garden Festa

Try crossing the pedestrian bridge spanning 410 meters across the canyon of the Hantan River in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The Hantangang Garden Festa runs through June 15, inviting everyone to its trails, gardens and food trucks.

Half of the 6,000 won admission will be returned as a voucher that can be used at nearby restaurants.