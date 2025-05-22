G42 and Mistral AI unite to build next-gen AI platforms and infrastructures

PARIS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant moment for global AI, G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, and Mistral AI, the leading AI company headquartered in Paris, today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop next-generation AI platforms and infrastructure.

The announcement, held on the margins of Choose France, aligns with the broader AI cooperation agreements supported by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the French President Emmanuel Macron in February 2025, and underscores the growing momentum between the two nations in shaping a future where artificial intelligence is open and accessible to all. Rooted in long-standing economic and cultural ties that have defined UAE–France relations for nearly half a century, this alliance reflects a new chapter in cross-regional AI cooperation. The collaboration will bring together G42's operational scale and AI capabilities, via its various operating companies, including Core42 on AI Infrastructure and Inception on AI Platform and Solutions development, with Mistral AI's frontier research, solutions and products in open-weight large language models.

"This partnership exemplifies a new model of AI development: one that balances sovereignty with interoperability, and ambition with accountability," said Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42. "Together with Mistral AI, we're not just building technology, we're laying the groundwork for a digitally interdependent future where trust and transparency are non-negotiable."

The partnership spans the AI value chain from AI models training, AI agents and infrastructure development to industry-specific applications across Europe, the Middle East, and the Global South. Integration of Mistral AI's platform with G42's AI stack will be developed with technical autonomy and IP governance designed to protect innovation while enabling scalable deployment. The companies will also explore opportunities to promote each other's offerings in both respective existing and new international markets.

Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO, Mistral AI, added: "G42 is a partner who shares our commitment to making powerful, open artificial intelligence accessible to all. This alliance not only accelerates our journey but also ensures that the benefits of AI extend beyond traditional tech hubs."

As part of the agreement, Mistral AI will also explore collaboration opportunities with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first AI university based in Abu Dhabi, across advanced research and development in frontier foundation models, talent development, and the translation of cutting-edge research into real-world AI solutions, as part of the collective efforts in supporting the next-generation AI platforms and infrastructure

"We look forward to working with Mistral AI and G42 to advance AI technology in the areas of next-generation foundational models, energy-efficiency and safety," said Eric Xing, President and University Professor, MBZUAI. "Our shared values around driving innovation, collaboration, accessibility and inclusion make us ideally suited to drive research advancements in the field of AI to the benefit of all."

The agreement is part of a broader commitment by both parties to foster AI innovation, openness, economic opportunity, and inclusive growth, particularly in regions historically underserved by technology infrastructure.

Today's announcement positions the G42–Mistral AI partnership as a flagship of bilateral cooperation and a demonstration of a new accessible and open direction for artificial intelligence.

About G42

G42 is a global technology group creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a force for good across healthcare, energy, transportation, and beyond. Its portfolio includes Core42, Inception, Space42, Presight, and more. To know more, visit www.g42.ai .

About Mistral

Mistral AI is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral AI defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.To know more, visit https://mistral.ai/

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a research-focused university in Abu Dhabi, and the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two distinct streams: Business and Engineering. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

