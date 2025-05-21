South Korea and Japan will launch a one-month pilot program in June to expedite entry procedures for each other’s nationals through fast-track lanes at airports, aiming to boost people-to-people exchanges, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

“The operation of exclusive immigration lanes will be implemented as part of various commemorative projects jointly pursued by the Korean and Japanese governments to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties,” the ministry said in a press statement.

The fast-track entry lanes will operate at two airports in each country: Gimpo International Airport in Seoul and Gimhae International Airport in Busan, as well as Fukuoka Airport and Terminal 3 of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in Japan.

According to the Korean Foreign Ministry, travelers using a fast-track entry lane will undergo immigration screening at a separate, dedicated lane upon arrival in the other country, allowing for faster and smoother entry.

“The operation of exclusive immigration lanes is expected to serve as an opportunity to further promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and Japan by enhancing immigration convenience," the ministry said.

The fast-track entry lanes will be available to travelers from either country who meet certain requirements.

Eligible users are short-term visitors, such as tourists, who have visited the other country at least once within the past year from the date of entry. The service applies to those arriving on flights landing in the other country between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

At Gimhae and Fukuoka airports, passengers of all airlines are eligible for the fast-track entry system. However, at Gimpo and Haneda airports, only passengers flying with Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines or All Nippon Airways are able to use the exclusive immigration lane.

Japanese nationals who wish to use the fast-track entry lane must complete electronic entry registration prior to entering South Korea. Conversely, South Korean nationals must complete preregistration via Visit Japan Web before entering Japan to use the exclusive immigration lane.

"Going forward, both governments will continue to pursue various measures through sustained communication to encourage more active people-to-people exchanges between the citizens of both nations," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.