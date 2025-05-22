PETALING JAYA, Malaysia (The Star/ANN) -- The Malayan tapir tops the list of large mammals most frequently killed in road accidents in Malaysia.

According to the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), 112 Malayan tapirs were struck down by vehicles from 2020 to 2024.

Sun Bears and Black Panthers were second with nine deaths each.

They are followed by Asian elephants (6) and Malayan tigers (4).

Each of the five types of large mammals is considered an endangered species in Malaysia.

"Many of these incidents are linked to recent deforestation or land-use change that leads to habitat fragmentation.

"The reduction in habitat size compels wildlife to encroach into adjacent human-modified landscapes. This fragmentation forces wildlife to cross roads to reach other patches to access essential resources such as food, water, shelter, and mating opportunities," the department said.

An incident on Mother’s Day, where a mother elephant was seen grieving by her fatally injured calf along the Gerik-Jeli Highway, touched many people.

It led to growing calls to better protect the country’s wildlife.

Last month, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that only around 700 to 800 Malayan tapirs remain in their natural habitats.

Perhilitan said 2,336 wild animals were killed by vehicles nationwide from 2020 to 2024, with 522 wildlife roadkill incidents recorded last year.

The department said that in terms of species, the most affected by roadkill incidents over the five year-period are monitor lizards, with 548 struck down.

Second were macaques (487), followed by wild boar (329), civet species (326), and cat species (118).

Perhilitan said ecological factors also contribute to wildlife crossing roads.

"Wildlife may cross roads to escape areas with high human activity, noise, or pollution. The presence of roads may alter their behavior, leading them to seek new, less disturbed habitats even if they have to risk their lives crossing busy roads."

While there is no consistent pattern of roadkill incidents across specific months or wildlife breeding seasons, the time of day does play a significant role.

Most wildlife-vehicle collisions occur at night or in areas with poor visibility, such as sharp bends or winding roads, the department said.

This is attributed to the nocturnal behavior of most wildlife, making them less visible and more challenging for motorists to detect during nighttime driving conditions.

"These incidents are largely preventable," the department said.

It urged drivers to adhere strictly to speed limits, especially when passing through known wildlife hotspots.

Slower speeds can significantly reduce collision risk and give motorists more reaction time when animals suddenly appear on the road.

Perhilitan said it has implemented measures to reduce wildlife roadkill incidents.

They include installing wildlife crossing warning signs, solar-powered amber lights, and transverse bars on roads to slow vehicles.

The department rescues and relocates wildlife to more suitable habitats and has built wildlife crossing viaducts in selected locations in collaboration with the Public Works Department (JKR).