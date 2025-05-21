TAIPEI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 20 to 23, COMPUTEX 2025 is held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2. Under the theme "Storage Meets AI," Longsys(301308.SZ) presented its industry-leading storage solutions and global consumer brand Lexar, showcasing its latest innovations for the AI era.

Comprehensive Storage Innovation for Multi-Dimensional AI Applications

Focusing on AI PCs and AI servers, the company launched a series of significant new products to provide more complete and efficient storage solutions for AI-related applications.

8TB XP2350 QLC NAND PCIe SSD – A Powerful Storage Solution for AI PCs

QLC SSDs, due to their high density and read performance, are ideal for AI datasets that are frequently updated but not heavily rewritten. They offer data capacity, lower power consumption, and cost-efficiency, making them a promising storage solution for AI scenarios.

Industrial-Grade BGA SSD – Compact Storage for Embedded Systems

Built with PCIe Gen4×4, this SSD is designed for smart vehicles, industrial PCs, rugged tablets, and smart NICs.

Flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD – Performance Peak for Gaming and Creator

Lexar showcased the NM1090 PRO PCIe Gen5 SSD, attracting major attention.

Full-Stack AI Storage – Building End-to-End Ecosystems

From consumer to enterprise solutions, Longsys has constructed a full-stack AI storage ecosystem.

QLC Storage for Edge AI

Beyond QLC SSDs, Longsys' QLC eMMC products—built on 3D stacking and powered by the in-house WM6000 controller—offer 30% performance boosts and ultra-low standby power consumption. The enhanced eMMC Ultra variant increases bandwidth by 50%, reaching up to 600MB/s to serve AI smartphones and XR devices.

AI Cluster Storage Solutions

To address memory bottlenecks in AI compute clusters, Longsys exhibited enterprise memory and SSD solutions:

In 2025, Longsys also launched UFS products (from 4.1 to 2.1 protocol) based on in-house controllers, laying the groundwork for AI smartphones. Future plans include QLC UFS and QLC eSSD for a full-stack AI storage architecture from mobile to data center. By integrating storage media innovation, controller design, and firmware optimization, Longsys is creating a solid foundation for AI deployment.

PTM Business Model – Full-Spectrum Storage Foundry Services

The PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) model integrates chip design, firmware, packaging, industrial design, testing, and manufacturing to offer customers one-stop storage foundry solutions.

Firmware Development & Feature Customization



For SSDs, Longsys provides extensive customization—from intelligent garbage collection and compression to ECC and partition strategies. Performance parameters like latency, power, and speed can be precisely tuned.

A notable case: for an 8K panoramic recording SSD, Longsys developed a pSLC solution with 5000MB/s read/write speeds and 42,000TB TBW, ensuring long-term performance and exceeding customer expectations.

Testing & Delivery

A strict validation system simulates complex workloads to ensure SSD stability. Supported by its Zhongshan storage industry park, Longsys offers dedicated production lines for tailored delivery.

For education display devices, where conventional SSDs fall short, Longsys reduced failure rates by 300 DPPM through enhanced particle screening and customized testing lines, improving both delivery efficiency and product quality.

Looking Ahead, Longsys will continue advancing storage technology, AI storage solutions, and its PTM model to further support the development and deployment of AI applications across industries.

