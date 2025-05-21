Support for the two leading contenders — Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party — has risen in the three-way presidential race, with Lee maintaining a firm grip on the lead, a poll showed Wednesday.

The poll, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN and conducted by polling agency Embrain Public, surveyed 1,001 adults nationwide from Sunday to Monday.

The poll outcomes found that Lee Jae-myung garnered 50 percent support, followed by People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo with 36 percent. Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party received 6 percent.

Support for Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo rose by 4 and 3 percentage points, respectively, while Lee Jun-seok slipped by 1 percentage point compared to the previous poll conducted from May 11 to 12.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Lee Jae-myung leads Kim by a margin of 52 percent to 39 percent. When matched against Lee Jun-seok, Lee Jae-myung maintains a wide lead of 51 percent to 25 percent.

However, the share of respondents who said they had no candidate to support rose sharply — from 7 percent to 21 percent — when Lee Jun-seok was the opponent, compared to when Kim Moon-soo was pitted against Lee Jae-myung.