Domino’s Pizza Korea announced Wednesday the launch of a new high-protein dough to mark 35 years since it entered the Korean market.

The new dough variety offers about 13 grams of protein — equivalent to two eggs — per two slices of a large pizza.

The dough is also rich in dietary fiber and made with seven types of nutritious grains, aligning with current trends such as healthy pleasure and slow aging.

To promote this new offering, Domino’s Pizza is launching a “Mission H” campaign highlighting the dough’s benefits and features through various marketing channels.

The company has suggested three signature pizza options to pair with the protein-rich dough: black tiger shrimp, Wild Wild West and potato.

Customers can choose the high-protein dough option for an additional 3,000 won ($2.20) when ordering medium or large pizzas.

Earlier this year, Domino’s Pizza Korea rolled out the “1990 Domino Best 5” series and the Philadelphia Cheese Steak pizza, selected through a customer vote.

“We developed the high-protein dough for health-conscious consumers,” said a Domino’s Pizza official. “We hope many customers will enjoy its rich flavor and nutritional value.”