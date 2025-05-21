Mark of GOT7 is gearing up to make a comeback as a solo singer and will release a single in advance on May 30, agency Transparent Arts said Wednesday.

The prerelease titled “High As You” is an alternative pop tune that highlights his unique sense of melody as well as performance skills, added the management company which signed with him recently.

Mark debuted in 2014 as a member of the seven-piece boy band and has been forging a solo career as well since 2021. He established indie label Dreamers N Achievers and joined the agency set up by Far East Movement, the first Asian American band to claim the top spot on Billboard chart.

The news comes on the heels of GOT7’s two-day show in Bangkok. The seven members went live at the national stadium earlier this month drawing about 85,000 in audience.