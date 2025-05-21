Son Woong-jung and two coaches of his soccer academy slapped with suspension ranging from three to six months

The father and brother of Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min received suspension from coaching by sports authorities of Gangwon Province, after the pair and another coach from the father's youth academy was convicted for child abuse by local court.

The Gangwon Football Association recently confirmed a three-month suspension on Son Woong-jung, the father of the Tottenham star and director of SON Football Academy, and a fellow coach of the institution. This was based on the investigation by the government-affiliated Korea Sport Ethics Center.

Son Heung-yun, the older brother of Son Heung-min and a coach at his father's academy, was subject to a longer, six-month suspension.

The aforementioned punishments are the lowest level of disciplinary actions for those found guilty of violence by coaches, according to regulations of the KSEC. The GFA's committee ruled that the verbal abuse by Son Woong-jung and physical abuse by the other two occurred without premeditation.

Both parties have requested a reconsideration of the punishment, with the lawyer of the abused youth athlete saying that the abuse took place repeatedly and cannot be considered as actions made on the spur of the moment.

The three officials of the SON Football Academy were each slapped 3 million won ($2,158) fine by the Chuncheon District Court in November, over violating the clause about child abuse in the Child Welfare Act.

The victimized youth athlete told police that he was subject to frequent verbal abuse by the elder Son but said physical abuse was inflicted by his coaches. This included the younger Son hitting the child with a baton during a training camp in March of 2024, which supposedly left an injury requiring two weeks of medical treatment.

Son Woong-jung issued a public apology for the child victim and his family, but said that some of their claims were not true. He admitted to coaching the children in a way that was "not corresponding to the standards set by the changing trend and the law."

Son, a former player himself, was famous for the harsh upbringing he gave his now-world famous son. In a 2020 interview, he said he "beat up Heung-min a lot," and admitted in his book that his training methods were harsh. It was reported one of the neighbors even reported the elder Son for child abuse for what he did during the training of his son.

Son Heung-min himself has not accused his father of abuse, expressing respect for him and his training methods.