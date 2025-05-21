South Korea's leading building materials company LX Hausys said Wednesday that it is expanding its presence in the European furniture film market by participating in Interzum 2025, the world’s largest trade fair for furniture production and interior design.

Held from Friday to Sunday in Cologne, Germany, the event marks the largest edition in Interzum’s history, with over 1,800 global companies in attendance. LX Hausys is exhibiting more than 90 types of furniture film products, focusing on high-demand offerings such as matte-finish and bio-based films.

Under the theme “The Sensory Lab: Technology That Transforms Surfaces into Art,” the company’s exhibition emphasizes its materials' tactile and aesthetic innovation.

At the center of its exhibit is the SMR or Supermatt Resist lineup, designed using proprietary coating technology that enhances the durability of matte surfaces by reducing fingerprints, smudges and scratches. New products making their debut include SMR Touch, available in four textured finishes ranging from silky smooth to coarse, and SMR 3D, engineered for complex 3D thermoforming applications.

In response to growing sustainability demands in Europe, LX Hausys is also showcasing its ECO line, which includes the Recycled PP Furniture Film — made from repurposed polypropylene — and the Bio SMR Film, featuring plant-based carbon coatings.

An LX Hausys representative stated, “Through this exhibition, we are holding dedicated meetings with major furniture companies from Sweden, Germany and the UK, and actively seeking potential customers in emerging markets such as Northern and Eastern Europe.”