Nvidia Corp. chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang on Tuesday made a surprise visit to the booth of South Korea's SK hynix Inc. at Computex 2025, a major information technology trade show held in Taiwan.

Huang was personally guided through SK hynix's booth by Kim Joo-seon, head of the South Korean chipmaker's artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure division, at the trade show held in the Taiwanese capital.

During the visit, Huang examined a sample of the company's sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the HBM4, and remarked, "So beautiful."

SK hynix is a key supplier of high-performance memory to Nvidia, currently providing HBM3E chips used in Nvidia’s AI processors. The company has also supplied Nvidia with samples of its upcoming HBM4, which is set to enter mass production in the second half of this year.

Earlier in the day, Huang appeared on stage alongside MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai and Foxconn CEO Young Liu for keynote speeches at Computex. Following the session, he visited booths of major partners across the venue as part of efforts to deepen collaboration within Taiwan’s tech ecosystem. (Yonhap)