Ryu Hae-ran recently captured a wire-to-wire victory at the inaugural Black Desert Championship, finishing with a bogey-free final round of 8-under 64 that included six birdies and an eagle. She posted a total score of 26-under 262 to secure the title.

This marks the third LPGA Tour win of the year by a South Korean golfer.

While Korean players have faced challenges on the LPGA Tour in recent years, standout performers such as Ryu Hae-ran, Amy Yang, Kim Hyo-joo and Kim A-lim continue to deliver impressive results. Earlier this season, Kim Hyo-joo claimed the Ford Championship title in March, while Kim A-lim secured a win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament.

Following is a list of recent LPGA Tour victories by South Korean golfers since 2023.