The French-Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced Tuesday that it has successfully concluded the Career Forum 2025 on May 15 at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Cultural Service of the French Embassy, KCCI and other key partners, brought together 25 global companies and nearly 800 participants.

FKCCI Chairman David-Pierre Jalicon highlighted the importance of the event as a platform for connecting French and Korean talent, stating, "It is a pleasure to see the large French-Korean community come together, offering valuable space for job seekers and companies."

French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Bertoux also emphasized that the forum went beyond networking, offering participants a chance to explore international career opportunities.

The forum featured one-on-one interviews with recruiters from renowned companies, including Accor, Renault Korea and France Gourmet, as well as industry-specific roundtables in tourism, culture, luxury and beauty.

“Diversity is a core value at Accor,” said Keesei Lee, Talent & Culture director at Accor Ambassador Korea, emphasizing the company's commitment to global mobility and career growth.

The Career Forum 2025 reaffirmed its role in strengthening bilateral economic ties and fostering exchange.