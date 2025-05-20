SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is showcasing its Digital Twin Solution at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, highlighting its capabilities in next-generation digitized smart manufacturing for a broad range of semiconductor production applications.

Delta's Digital Twin Solution features DIATwin, a virtual machine development platform that helps manufacturers enhance production efficiency, precision, and cost structure through virtual simulation, verification, and commissioning of machines before physical deployment.

"The next era of smart manufacturing is defined by intelligence, connectivity, and sustainability," said Mr. Jimmy Wan, Country Manager, Delta Electronics Singapore and Malaysia. He added, "As industries accelerate toward digitalization and electrification, manufacturers must rethink how they design, produce, and optimize at scale. By integrating Delta's advanced industrial automation and energy-saving solutions, as well as our data-driven insights, our customers can enhance agility, resilience, and competitiveness for sustained growth in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape."

Under the theme "Optimizing Precision with Digital Twin and Smart Manufacturing Solutions," Delta is also demonstrating advanced industrial automation, data centre, and energy infrastructure technologies that enhance manufacturing accuracy, process optimization, and operational reliability.

Enabling Smarter Semiconductor Manufacturing with Digital Twin

In semiconductor manufacturing, precision and efficiency are critical, yet traditional machine setup often involves costly trial-and-error adjustments. Delta's Digital Twin Solution addresses this by creating a Virtual Machine Development Platform DIATwin that enables manufacturers to virtually simulate, verify, and commission machine before physical deployment. For instance, production teams can digitally model and optimize wafer handling parameters in a high-fidelity simulation, reducing downtime and enhancing accuracy before applying changes to equipment. This cyber-physical integration enhances development efficiency, predictive optimization, and parameter fine-tuning, as well as accelerates new product introduction, ultimately ensuring greater precision, reliability, and compliance with industry standards.

Key Solutions on Display

On-site, Delta is also highlighting its U.S.-based subsidiary Universal Instruments' High-Speed Wafer Feeder (HSWF), a cutting-edge solution that seamlessly integrates with the FuzionSC™ Platform to deliver a comprehensive multi-die advanced packaging solution. The platform supports the broadest range of feeding devices and can place high-accuracy active and passive components on various substrates. Paired with the HSWF, this system enables manufacturers to handle multiple unique wafer types simultaneously, streamlining high-density semiconductor assembly. The equipment also features a wafer expander and an automatic wafer loading/unloading, making it highly adaptable for advanced packaging multi-chip applications. By integrating Universal Instruments' advanced packaging technology with Delta's expertise in automation and digitalization, semiconductor manufacturers can achieve greater production efficiency (approximately 20-25%), enhanced thermal management, and improved yield rates—accelerating time-to-market for next-generation semiconductor devices.

Delta's advanced automation solutions also include AI-driven quality control and high-precision die pick-and-place technology for semiconductor assembly. The booth showcases Delta's complete facility management and control system powered by the VTScada platform—offering real-time data monitoring, seamless equipment integration, and an intuitive, highly customizable interface for comprehensive industrial monitoring. The ESS solution integrates LFP battery system, power conditioning systems, and the DeltaGrid® energy management system. It enables centralized control, optimized energy usage, and enhanced operational resilience through functions such as peak shaving, load shifting, and backup power support.

Delta remains committed to advancing smart and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing to help manufacturers optimize production while reducing environmental impact. Aligned with the event's focus on sustainable progress, Delta will continue to drive global ESG initiatives, including its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, its commitment to circular economy principles, and the development of energy-efficient solutions across smart cities, renewable energy, and green buildings.

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 is taking place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore until May 22, 2025. Visit Delta's booth at B2009, EXPO Hall E (B2) to experience its innovative solutions that is shaping the future of the industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.delta-singapore.com/en-SG/landingpage/semicon-sea-2025.

