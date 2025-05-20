Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is widening his political tent, drawing in a wave of conservative defectors as his rival candidate, Kim Moon-soo, scrambles to unify a fractured party and revive a faltering bid to forge an anti-Lee alliance beyond party lines.

With just two weeks to go until South Korea’s early presidential election on June 3, the two leading contenders, Lee representing the liberal Democratic Party of Korea and Kim the conservative People Power Party, are charting sharply divergent campaign strategies.

This week, momentum appeared to shift in Lee’s favor, as the Democratic Party grew visibly energized by a string of public endorsements from conservative figures, particularly from the minor New Reform Party.

Her Eun-a, former leader of the New Reform Party and a former spokesperson for the People Power Party, publicly endorsed Lee on Monday by joining his outdoor campaign rally in Seoul.

The former leader said her decision was driven by disenchantment after joining the People Power Party and later leaving to co-found a third party with Lee Jun-seok, the New Reform Party’s presidential candidate, "aspiring to a reformed conservatism."

Former lawmaker Kim Yong-nam from the same party endorsed Lee by attending his campaign rally in Gwangju on May 17.

Moon Byeong-ho, another former lawmaker from the New Reform Party, told local media he plans to declare his support for Lee later this week and former lawmaker Kim Seong-ho, who previously belonged to the People Power Party, will join Moon by attending a press conference.

Rep. Kim Sang-wook, who defected from the People Power Party in early May, also formally joined the Democratic Party on Monday, marking a symbolic shift in the presidential race.

Rep. Yun Ho-jung, general manager of the Democratic Party's election committee, said Tuesday that the "Democratic Party’s big-tent coalition is steadily expanding” during a meeting of senior campaign officials held at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido.

Speaking at the meeting, Rep. Kang Hoon-sik, director of the campaign situation room, also emphasized that "Candidate Lee Jae-myung’s big-tent campaign for national unity — the so-called 'Myeong Tent' — is taking shape."

“It is also an appeal to stop distinguishing between conservatives and progressives to achieve unity and overcome the crisis in a divided Republic of Korea," Kang said referring to South Korea by its official name.

Another prominent figure supporting Lee Jae-myung is Lee Seok-hyun, former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, who had aligned with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in opposition to Lee Jae-myung and co-founded the New Future Democratic Party in February 2024.

Lee Seok-hyun announced his departure from the party on May 17, saying "This is a time when democratic forces must unite firmly around candidate Lee Jae-myung."

Conservative groups have also crossed party lines to endorse Lee Jae-myung.

Seven organizations of former President Park Geun-hye’s supporters declared their backing for Lee and subsequently joined the Democratic Party on Monday. A group of supporters of former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo also announced in mid-May that they would publicly endorse Lee.

Across the aisle, the People Power Party is accelerating efforts to unify around Kim Moon-soo within its own ranks.

Former party leader Han Dong-hoon officially launched his on-the-ground support for Kim’s campaign, kicking off a nationwide tour in Busan on Tuesday, following former disgraced President Yoon Suk Yeol’s departure from the party on Saturday.

Han, who lost to Kim in the final one-on-one primary match and had drawn a line on key issues — including redefining the party’s ties with Yoon and explicitly opposing martial law declaration by Yoon — had previously refrained from voicing his endorsement for Kim.

The People Power Party’s special delegation also flew to Hawaii, where they met with Hong Joon-pyo on Sunday and delivered a letter from Kim seeking support for Kim’s campaign.

Rep. Kim Dae-shik said the delegation would meet with Hong again on Monday to “have concrete discussions” on matters including joining Kim Moon-soo’s campaign, during an interview with local broadcaster Channel A’s radio program aired Tuesday.

However, the People Power Party has made little progress in building an anti–Lee Jae-myung coalition outside the party encompassing the New Reform Party and New Future Democratic Party.

Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party, currently polling in third place with 7-8 percent support, once again dismissed the possibility of unifying his candidacy with Kim during a radio interview with local broadcaster SBS on Tuesday.

When asked whether he would still refuse to merge even if it would result in Lee becoming the sole candidate and lead to a possible victory, Lee said, “I have absolutely no intention of doing it, as the procedure and process itself would appear extremely outdated and outmoded."