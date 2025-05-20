Series to be based on Kakao Entertainment webtoon 'Field Mouse'

Netflix anniunced Tuesday the production of "The Rat," a psychological thriller headlined by veteran Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Sul Kyung-gu.

The upcoming series is adapted from "Field Mouse," a popular Kakao Entertainment webtoon inspired by a Korean folktale in which a rat transforms into a human by consuming human fingernails.

Netflix's "The Rat" centers on a reclusive novelist who joins forces with a loan shark-turned-private investigator to track down a mysterious figure known only as “the Rat,” who has stolen his identity and financial assets.

The project reunites Netflix with director Kim Hong-sun, known for "Dear Hongrang" and "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area." The script is penned by Lee Jae-gon, recognized for his work on the crime procedural "Special Affairs Team Ten."

Ryu Jun-yeol, star of Netflix originals "The 8 Show" and "Revelations," stars as Moon-jae, a reclusive novelist driven to desperation by "the Rat." Sul Kyung-gu takes on the role of a loan shark who runs a private detective agency and teams up with Moon-jae in a manhunt for "the Rat."

The release date for the series has yet to be disclosed.