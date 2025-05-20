Korean department store chain Lotte Department Store announced Tuesday that it would host the 16th World Department Store Summit from June 11 to 12 at Lotte Hotel Seoul.

Co-hosted by the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores, the world’s largest association of department stores, the summit gathers top executives from over 20 global retailers across 10 countries to share insights under the theme, “How to Best Captivate Customers.”

Lotte Department Store CEO Jung Joon-ho will deliver the keynote and speak on the evolution of Korean department stores.

Other prominent speakers include Selfridges CEO Andre Maeder (UK), Nordstrom President Fanya Chandler (US), Central & Robinson Department Store CEO Natira Boonsri (Thailand) and Shibuya Parco General Manager Yugo Hiramatsu (Japan).

Eight sessions will cover key topics such as retail innovation, shifting consumer trends and premium service strategies.

On the last day of the summit, participants will tour Lotte Department Store's main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, to explore the success factors behind the brand and its vision for the future.

“This event reflects global recognition of Korea’s retail leadership,” said Jung. “We’re committed to making it a forward-looking, impactful summit.”