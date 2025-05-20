Dongsuh Foods, the dominant player in South Korea's coffee mix market, said Tuesday that its premium capsule coffee brand Kanu Barista is projected to surpass 100 billion won ($71.8 million) in cumulative sales within this year.

Launched in February 2023, Kanu Barista has quickly established itself as a major player in Korea’s expanding capsule coffee market, now valued at approximately 400 billion won ($287.5 million). The brand was developed to cater to the increasing number of consumers embracing the “home cafe” trend, offering cafe-like coffee in a convenient format for both households and offices.

What sets Kanu Barista apart is its use of 9.5 grams of coffee per capsule — about 70 percent more than typical espresso capsules — delivering a richer and more robust Americano experience. The product line includes 13 capsule varieties, ranging from light, medium, and dark roasts to decaffeinated and single-origin options.

Earlier additions to the lineup include single-origin capsules such as Ethiopia Yirgacheffe, Colombia Tolima, and Indonesia Sumatra, each featuring distinctive regional beans and premium packaging. In October last year, Kanu Eternal Mountain, a dark roast with rich chocolate notes, and Kanu Serenity Moon Decaf, a blended mix offering a smooth, bright acidity with hints of green apple, were also introduced.

The Kanu Barista machine is equipped with proprietary “Triangle Tamping” technology to ensure consistent extraction and flavor. Its dual-nozzle system separates espresso and water flows, resulting in a cleaner Americano.

The machine is available in three models designed for various lifestyles: the premium Urban, the minimalist Breeze, and the compact Pebble. The Urban model received the 2024 Red Dot Award for its outstanding design and intuitive user interface.

To strengthen consumer engagement, Dongsuh has launched a series of themed pop-up stores. In May 2024, it collaborated with Seoul Metro to open a “Rest Station” pop-up at Jayang Station, featuring tastings and interactive installations. In the summer of the same year, the company hosted the “Grand Kanu Hotel” pop-up at Starfield Goyang and Hanam, with a concierge desk and poolside bar.

“Kanu Barista, our premium capsule coffee made with decades of coffee expertise, allows Korean consumers to experience high-quality Americanos at home,” a company spokesperson said. “We will continue to introduce a wide variety of capsules to suit diverse consumer preferences.”