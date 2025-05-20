SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna.Ai, a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, officially launched its operations in Nigeria on May 15 with a private, invite-only event, Nigeria Dyna Day.

The premier event opened with welcome remarks by honorary guests, Tokoni Peter Igoin, Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, and Olatunbosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner of Innovation, Science and Technology. They were joined by Dyna.Ai's Chairman and Co-Founder, Tomas Skoumal, who shared his vision of how AI can drive real-world transformation across the region.

A Better Tomorrow Empowered by AI: Nigeria

A strategic partnership with local heavyweight PalmPay, a leading digital bank and fintech platform serving over 35 million users in Nigeria, was also announced during the event.

"We are excited to join hands with major local players like PalmPay in a transformative time like this," shared Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai, Tomas Skoumal. "Transforming the Nigerian finance industry is never a one-party job. It requires collective effort from ecosystem players and support from the local government – all working towards a shared vision to effectively bridge the gap between market demands and the pace of digitalization. Dyna.Ai is proud to join forces with local heavyweight, PalmPay, in Nigeria, delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions to boost their initiatives aimed at meeting the country's evolving digital needs."

Chika Nwosu, Managing Director at PalmPay Nigeria, said: "Our partnership with Dyna.Ai marks an exciting step in our mission to deliver exceptional financial solutions in Nigeria. By leveraging their remarkable artificial intelligence -powered infrastructure, we're reinforcing the reliability and safety of our services, allowing us to better serve our customers and set a new standard in digital finance."

The collaboration, which launched earlier this year, leverages on Dyna.Ai's AI-powered technologies to enhance user experience by improving operational efficiency and streamlining backend processes at PalmPay Nigeria. Looking ahead, both companies plan to explore how Dyna.Ai's AI solutions can be further applied to drive efficiency across additional markets in Africa.

Global Mindset, Local AI Strategy

Dyna.Ai showcased its advanced AI technologies at the event, including AvatarGPT, an AI digital human delivering interactive experiences; VoiceGPT, the voice agent that not only adapts to local English accents for more natural communication, but also supports local languages such as Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo; along with live demonstrations showing how these innovations empower customer engagement and employee experience.

Speaking to the company's focus on local relevance, Skoumal highlighted their long-term commitment to nurturing talent in Nigeria, noting, "We're not just here to sell a product—we're here to build infrastructure, create local jobs, and scale innovation from Nigeria to the rest of Africa."

Dyna.Ai, a Singapore headquartered company, was launched in May 2024 and has expanded into markets across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Nigeria Dyna Day marks its first activation on the continent.

For more information, visit www.dyna.ai

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to transforming the finance industry and beyond with cutting-edge AI-driven products and solutions.

Our expertise encompasses state-of-the-art AI models, sophisticated algorithms, AI-human interaction technologies, and big data analytics. These capabilities enable us to deliver top-tier AI solutions that empower our clients to achieve business success and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

At Dyna.Ai, we are committed to harnessing advanced AI technology to provide innovative, industry-specific solutions for the financial sector and beyond, improving marketing, risk management, customer experience and employee experience, while driving enterprise productivity and efficiency.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading digital bank and fintech platform shaping the future of finance in emerging markets. With a user base of over 35 million and a network of 1.1 million merchants and agents in Africa, PalmPay provides individuals and businesses with the tools they need to send, spend, save, and grow.

Through its intuitive app and its network of mobile money agents, PalmPay offers zero-fee transfers, payments, savings, credit and insurance. For businesses, PalmPay delivers seamless payment solutions, merchant tools, and APIs that support both local MSMEs and global enterprises. With a mission to make finance work better for everyone, PalmPay is building a trusted, accessible, and rewarding ecosystem, empowering users at every stage of their financial journey.

For more information, visit www.palmpay.com