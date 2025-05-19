A man suspected of killing two people and seriously injuring two others has been taken into custody, police said late Monday.

According to the Siheung Police Station in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, the man, named Cha Cheol-nam, is a Chinese national of Korean ethnicity in his 50s. He is accused of killing two men at least days ago in his house in Siheung, south of Seoul, and stabbing a 60-something female owner of a convenience store and a 70-something male at a park nearby, all close to his residence on Monday.

The two victims, who sustained serious injuries, are being treated at a hospital.

Cha has reportedly confessed to killing and stabbing the victims, police said, adding they will seek a formal arrest warrant.