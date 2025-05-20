Austria triumphed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, with JJ’s captivating performance of “Wasted Love.” This opera-pop fusion won over both juries and audiences, earning 436 points and narrowly edging out Israel’s Yuval Raphael, whose song “New Day Will Rise” garnered 357 points.

This marks Austria’s third Eurovision victory, following previous wins in 1966 and 2014. Historically, Ireland and Sweden share the record for the most Eurovision titles, each with seven wins.

Ireland’s victories span from 1970 to 1996, including an unprecedented three consecutive wins in the early 1990s. Sweden’s triumphs began with Abba’s iconic “Waterloo” in 1974 and most recently include Loreen’s “Tattoo” in 2023.

Other notable winners include the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, each with five wins. Israel follows with four, while Italy, Norway, Denmark, Ukraine, Switzerland and now Austria have each secured three victories.