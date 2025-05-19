Korean food and beverage company CJ CheilJedang announced Monday that its global food brand Bibigo has selected K-pop boy band, Seventeen, as its first-ever global brand ambassador.

The campaign, aimed at connecting with Gen Z consumers around the world, will roll out under the slogan “Taste What’s Beyond.”

As part of the campaign, Bibigo will release a short-form video on Tuesday through its global Instagram, TikTok, and X channels, showcasing Seventeen members enjoying signature Bibigo items such as gimbap, corn dogs, and tteokbokki. A dedicated campaign microsite will also launch Friday.

On the same day, Bibigo will debut limited-edition collaborative products featuring Seventeen’s signature colors through CJ The Market and Olive Young’s online mall. These include seaweed snacks, cup tteokbokki, gochujang, and ssamjang. A special booth at the K-pop band’s 10th anniversary “B-Day Party” at Sebitseom in Seoul will distribute 20,000 of these products, and fans can also participate in an event for exclusive photo cards.

Later this year, Bibigo will expand the campaign globally with new collaborative products and events in key markets including Japan and the US.

“By partnering with Seventeen, we hope to connect with more consumers worldwide and significantly drive awareness for our brand,” said Global Chief Marketing Officer of CJ Foods Stephan Czypionka. “Through this campaign, we aim to showcase Bibigo and Korean food to a broader audience in a fun and engaging way.”