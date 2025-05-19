Samsung Electronics has strengthened its leadership team by bringing in professionals from leading global companies, including Apple, Siemens, Qualcomm and General Motors, the company revealed in its first-quarter earnings report on Monday.

The move reflects a broader push by Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who has emphasized the need to secure world-class talent across key business divisions.

Among the high-profile appointments is Vice President Choi Jae-in, a former director at Apple who holds a Ph.D. from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Choi joined Samsung’s Mobile eXperience division, which oversees smartphones and mobile devices, earlier this year to lead development efforts.

In the corporate planning division, Executive Director Moon Sung-man has been brought on board for his expertise in health care technology, having previously worked at Siemens Healthineers. Moon earned his Ph.D. from the University of Utah.

Kim Jin-mook, an expert in strategic and financial consulting with prior experience at Boston Consulting Group and Goldman Sachs, has been appointed managing director to lead the Samsung Care+ team. Kim previously served as CEO of Bolttech Korea.

Executive Director Yoon Seung-guk, who holds a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, now heads the Samsung Research Robot Center. Yoon formerly worked as a staff software engineer at Cruise, General Motors’ autonomous vehicle subsidiary.

Samsung has also named Mauro Porcini its first-ever president and chief design officer. A globally recognized industrial designer, Porcini previously served as Chief Design Officer at PepsiCo and 3M.

In retail, former Tommy Hilfiger North America President Sophia Hwang-Judiesch has joined Samsung as Executive Vice President to lead the company’s global retail strategy.

In the TV business, Managing Director Kim Joo-young — who led the development of Horizon OS at Meta’s Reality Labs — has been hired to enhance Samsung’s service business.

These appointments align with Chairman Lee Jae-yong’s directive to attract top-tier professionals as Samsung navigates an increasingly competitive global technology landscape.

“First is technology, second is technology and third is also technology. We must recruit and foster top-tier talent who may even surpass current leadership, regardless of nationality or gender,” Lee said at a recent executive seminar.