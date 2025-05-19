South Korean electrolyte manufacturer Enchem announced Monday that six former United States House of Representatives members visited its factory in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on Friday, expressing strong support for its expansion plans in the US.

The visit was part of the Former Member of Congress delegation to Korea, organized by the Kim Chang-joon US-Korea Foundation, marking the latest engagement since 2019.

This year's delegation included nine-term Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Maryland), four-term Rep. John Katko (R-New York), four-term Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Michigan), six-term Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Missouri), single-term Rep. Ann Marie Buerkle (R-New York) and single-term Rep. Kwanza Hall (D-Georgia), along with their spouses.

The visiting lawmakers, many of whom have served on key committees such as Ways and Means, Energy and Commerce and Homeland Security, emphasized the importance of supporting strategic industries like battery materials.

The group toured Enchem’s electrolyte production facilities and discussed US investment strategies, including plant expansion in Georgia and a potential new facility in Tennessee.

“Enchem’s advanced technology left a strong impression,” said Sarbanes. “We will work with federal and state governments to ensure Korean companies like Enchem receive the support they need.”

Jay Kim Chang-joon, also a former US representative and chair of the hosting foundation, added, “Having a company like Enchem in Korea is a blessing. I will act as a bridge between both governments to facilitate Enchem’s successful entry into the US market.”

Byun Eun-chang, Enchem's US strategy general manager, also noted the company’s ambition to become the top electrolyte supplier in the US, stating, "We aim for over 70 percent of market share by expanding supply to both electric vehicle and energy storage system markets."