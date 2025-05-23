영어와 우리말의 큰 차이는 단어 위치가 다른 것이다. 각종 영어 시험에 적용되는 각 품사의 위치와 기본 문법을 이해하기 쉽게 정리해보자!

⊙ 동사 (Verb)

동사는 문장의 핵심으로, 동작이나 상태를 나타낸다.

(1) 주어 + 동사

예문:The marketing team launched a new campaign last week.

도형

(2) 동사 + 부사 / 부사 + 동사

예문:She quickly responded to the customer’s complaint.

The company greatly values innovation.

도형

2. 시제 및 태 (Tense & Voice) 문제

도형

시제 (Tense)

(1) 현재 시제 – 일반적인 사실, 습관

예문: The cafeteria opens at 7 a.m. every weekday.

Tip: 반복되는 일에는 현재 시제 사용.

도형

(2) 미래 시제 – 미래의 일정, 계획

예문: Tickets for the summer concert will go on sale this Friday.

Time markers: tomorrow, next week, soon, this Friday

도형

(3) 과거 시제 – 과거의 특정 시점

예문: We launched the new product line last September.

도형

(4) 현재완료 – 과거부터 지금까지 지속 또는 경험

예문: She has worked at this company since 2020.

함께 쓰는 표현: since, for, already, yet

도형

(5) 과거완료 – 과거보다 더 이전 시점

예문: By the time the interview started, the candidate had already left the building.

도형

(6) 시간 부사절 안의 시제

예문: Before the CEO arrives, we will prepare the presentation.

접속사: before, after, when, while, until

도형

(7) 조건 부사절 안의 시제

예문: If the position opens, please let me know.

접속사: if, unless, in case, provided (that)

도형

⊙ 태 (Voice)

(1) 능동태 (Active Voice) – 주어가 직접 행함

예문: The technician fixed the computer in 10 minutes.

도형

(2) 수동태 (Passive Voice) – 주어가 당함

예문: The computer was fixed in 10 minutes by a technician.

구조: be + p.p.

도형

(3) 수동태로 만들 수 없는 자동사들

자동사는 목적어가 없기 때문에 수동태 불가!

예: arrive, happen, exist, stay, occur, remain, live, matter, emerge, disappear

예문:

✔ The event happened suddenly.(O)

✘ The event was happened. (오류)

도형

(4) by 없이 쓰는 수동 표현들

be satisfied with

~에 만족하다

be surprised at

~에 놀라다

be interested in

~에 관심 있다

be dedicated to

~에 헌신하다

be filled with

~로 가득 차 있다

be composed of

~으로 구성되다

be amazed at ~에 감동하다