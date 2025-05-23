영어와 우리말의 큰 차이는 단어 위치가 다른 것이다. 각종 영어 시험에 적용되는 각 품사의 위치와 기본 문법을 이해하기 쉽게 정리해보자!
⊙ 동사 (Verb)
동사는 문장의 핵심으로, 동작이나 상태를 나타낸다.
(1) 주어 + 동사
예문:The marketing team launched a new campaign last week.
(2) 동사 + 부사 / 부사 + 동사
예문:She quickly responded to the customer’s complaint.
The company greatly values innovation.
2. 시제 및 태 (Tense & Voice) 문제
시제 (Tense)
(1) 현재 시제 – 일반적인 사실, 습관
예문: The cafeteria opens at 7 a.m. every weekday.
Tip: 반복되는 일에는 현재 시제 사용.
(2) 미래 시제 – 미래의 일정, 계획
예문: Tickets for the summer concert will go on sale this Friday.
Time markers: tomorrow, next week, soon, this Friday
(3) 과거 시제 – 과거의 특정 시점
예문: We launched the new product line last September.
(4) 현재완료 – 과거부터 지금까지 지속 또는 경험
예문: She has worked at this company since 2020.
함께 쓰는 표현: since, for, already, yet
(5) 과거완료 – 과거보다 더 이전 시점
예문: By the time the interview started, the candidate had already left the building.
(6) 시간 부사절 안의 시제
예문: Before the CEO arrives, we will prepare the presentation.
접속사: before, after, when, while, until
(7) 조건 부사절 안의 시제
예문: If the position opens, please let me know.
접속사: if, unless, in case, provided (that)
⊙ 태 (Voice)
(1) 능동태 (Active Voice) – 주어가 직접 행함
예문: The technician fixed the computer in 10 minutes.
(2) 수동태 (Passive Voice) – 주어가 당함
예문: The computer was fixed in 10 minutes by a technician.
구조: be + p.p.
(3) 수동태로 만들 수 없는 자동사들
자동사는 목적어가 없기 때문에 수동태 불가!
예: arrive, happen, exist, stay, occur, remain, live, matter, emerge, disappear
예문:
✔ The event happened suddenly.(O)
✘ The event was happened. (오류)
(4) by 없이 쓰는 수동 표현들
be satisfied with
~에 만족하다
be surprised at
~에 놀라다
be interested in
~에 관심 있다
be dedicated to
~에 헌신하다
be filled with
~로 가득 차 있다
be composed of
~으로 구성되다
be amazed at ~에 감동하다