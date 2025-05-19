A man armed with a knife was arrested early Monday near Dongtan Lake Park in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, after allegedly threatening five people at a bar. No injuries were reported.

According to Hwaseong police, the suspect is being held on suspicion of public intimidation following an attempted attack on the five, who are all in their 20s and not acquainted with the suspect, at a bar in a commercial area adjacent to the lake park when the incident occurred around 4:03 a.m.

Police said the suspect charged at the group with a knife, prompting them to flee. One of the victims reportedly ran back into the bar and barricaded the entrance to prevent the suspect from entering.

The suspect then chased after the others, after which he fled the scene on an electric scooter.

Police issued the highest Code 0 alert on the area and conducted a wide-scale manhunt, and arrested the suspect at around 4:39 a.m. He attempted to escape a police checkpoint, but was taken in by one of the detectives.

The suspect, who was intoxicated at the time of the arrest, was found to be carrying three knives. The police said they will conduct an investigation to determine the suspect’s motives.