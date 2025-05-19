South Korea’s Incheon International Airport ranked third in international passenger traffic last year, its highest ranking since opening in 2001, the airport’s operator said.

The country’s main airport, located about 45 kilometers west of Seoul in Incheon, previously ranked seventh in 2023 and fifth in both 2018 and 2019, the Incheon International Airport Corp. said in a press release.

In 2024, a total of 70.67 million passengers used international routes via Incheon Airport, up 26.7 percent from the previous year, the release said, citing data from Airports Council International.

Dubai International Airport and London Heathrow Airport ranked first and second, respectively, with 92.33 million and 79.19 million international passengers, according to ACI data. (Yonhap)