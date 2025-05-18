Police step up security after threats made against candidates, particularly Lee Jae-myung

Special police equipment, officers and tactical units are protecting the candidates in the upcoming presidential race, particularly Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea, who has recently been subject to multiple threats online.

According to local media reports, police have dispatched special binoculars and a laser-using sniper detection system to identify potential threats against the candidates. South Korean police are reported to have binoculars with functions such as thermal imaging technology, which allows detection via body temperature.

Radio detectors and signal jamming devices have been deployed against possible drone attacks, according to Yonhap News Agency, and explosive-detecting canine units are dispatched to where candidates make public appearances. It was also reported that veteran officers were selected for the special security duties, with superintendent-level officials heading each team.

The National Police Agency has not revealed exactly how many police personnel are dispatched for safeguarding the candidates, although it was reported in April that the number will be significantly higher than the 150 officers selected for the 2022 presidential election.

Presidential candidates receive the second-highest "eulho" protection — normally for prime ministers and parliamentary speaker-level officials — around the clock until the election results are confirmed.

The enhanced security is largely due to a recent series of unconfirmed threats against the candidates, with the Democratic Party requesting more security. The NPA on Friday said the police received reports of nine online threats against candidates, eight of which were against the Democratic Party candidate.

The other was against Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party.

One of the threats against the Democratic Party’s Lee was handed over to the prosecution; the rest are currently under investigation.

Lee Jae-myung, who recent polls show to be a clear front-runner in the election, survived an assassination attempt by a 66-year-old man with far-right political inclinations on Jan. 2, 2024. A stab to his neck left him severely injured, but he has since made a full recovery.

Kim Moon-soo, the candidate for the conservative People Power Party, has purportedly requested minimal security.