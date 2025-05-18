The business marketplace to feature consumer-oriented programming, including pink carpet event

The Busan Content Market, one of Korea's largest marketplaces for content licensing and distribution, is set to take place from May 28-30 at Bexco, Busan.

Under the theme “Global Content Hub Busan,” this year’s event is expected to attract over 700 companies representing more than 50 countries.

Key highlights of the market include BCM Funding, a business-matching platform aimed at fostering partnerships between content creators and investors.

BCM Conference, which will feature in-depth discussions on emerging trends and the future of K-dramas, webtoons, artificial intelligence-driven content and more, will also take place. Among the speakers for the conference are the writer and director of Netflix’s original series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" and the writer behind the popular webtoon "Dr. Frost." Jaedam Media’s CEO will also join a panel to provide insights into the evolving content landscape.

The event also features BCM Academy, an educational initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of talent in broadcasting and video content. The program will offer students specialized lectures and insights regarding the content market dynamics from industry professionals.

Expanding beyond its traditional industry focus, this year’s Busan Content Market will further introduce consumer-oriented programming.

A pink-carpet event will welcome a star-studded lineup of domestic and international talent. Notable attendees include actor Lee Soo-hyuk and director Ahn Joo-young of the drama "S-Line," an award winner of the 2025 Cannes International Series Festival, usually called the Canneseries. Also appearing will be "Nepobaby" producer Ida Handlykken Kvernstrom and Malin-Sarah Gozin, director of Apple TV+’s global hit "Bad Sisters."

The market will also host a screening session, titled “Canneseries X Busan," featuring nine series recognized by Canneseries. The premiere showcase will offer global investors and content stakeholders an exclusive first look ahead of the content's official commercial distribution.