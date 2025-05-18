Rep. Kim Sang-wook, who left the People Power Party earlier this month, joined the rival Democratic Party of Korea on Sunday, three days after he publicly endorsed the party's presidential candidate, Rep. Lee Jae-myung.

Speaking to reporters in Gwangju, which marked the anniversary of its popular uprising for the country's democratization on Sunday, Kim said he would "help build a healthy Democratic Party" as the party's lawmaker.

Kim said that Lee is the candidate he supports for president, calling the former Democratic Party leader "a true conservative as well as a progressive."

"If Lee wins the presidency, the Democratic Party will become the ruling party with majority control of the National Assembly. The ruling party's majority power must be kept in check from within the party," Kim said.

Kim is not the only politician to ditch his party in the middle of the presidential race to endorse Lee.

A lawmaker with the minor Reform Party, Kim Yong-nam, said he was leaving the party to support Lee of the Democratic Party on Saturday. The Reform Party's presidential candidate is Rep. Lee Jun-seok.