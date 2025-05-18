Add-on service Pass, offering access to premium content, to be rolled out as well

Local streaming service Coupang Play will be launching the country’s first free ad-supported streaming service this June.

Under the new model, much of Coupang Play’s content library, including original series, domestic and international dramas, films, sports and live news, will be available for free to Coupang members. In exchange, viewers will see ads during playback, presented in both preroll and mid-roll formats.

The new service positions Coupang Play as the first major streamer in South Korea to offer full access to a wide range of content without charging a monthly subscription fee, as long as users are willing to sit through ads. Previously, access to Coupang Play was presented exclusively in an ad-free format to users subscribed to the Wow membership, which costs 7,890 won ($5) per month. The Wow membership includes access to Coupang's ultrafast Rocket Delivery service as well as ad-free streaming for Coupang Play.

Benefits for existing Wow members will also be upgraded, according to Coupang.

Enhanced features include broader availability of 4K ultra high-definition video streaming and multichannel audio, which were previously available for select content. Multichannel audio support enables watching content with surround sound, providing a more immersive experience.

Later this year, Coupang Play will offer an add-on service called Pass, which provides access to select genres and premium content such as newly released films, Japanese and Chinese dramas and sports programming. Initially, Pass will be available exclusively to Wow members, with plans to expand access to general Coupang members over time, Coupang said.

Further details, including the official launch date of the ad-supported free tier and the Pass subscription, will be announced via the Coupang Play app and the company’s official channels, according to Coupang.