Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia was the largest buyer of tangerines grown on South Korea's Jeju Island last year, accounting for over half of total exports, the Korea Citrus Export Corporation said Sunday.

Of the 3,347 metric tons of homegrown citrus exported last year by 46 farms and export companies registered with the KCEC, 1,775 tons, or 53 percent, were shipped to Russia, according to data from the KCEC.

After Russia, the largest buyers were Canada with 558 tons and the United States with 324 tons. Singapore came next with 150 tons, followed by Hong Kong (149 tons), Malaysia (143 tons), Taiwan (78 tons), Mongolia (66 tons), New Zealand (52 tons), Guam (38 tons) and the Philippines (6 tons).

Established in 2021 as a nonprofit organization, the KCEC aims to promote Jeju tangerine exports by improving product quality and expanding overseas marketing. The organization currently consists of 18 agricultural cooperatives, five farming corporations and 23 export companies.

Even as the war in Ukraine continues, Russia has remained a dominant buyer of the island’s citrus fruits, importing more than half of the total exports for three straight years, including 1,977 tons in 2023 and 1,484 tons in 2022.

A sharp decline in citrus imports from China has fueled growing demand for Jeju’s signature fruit in Russia.

In 2019, Russia imposed a full ban on Chinese tangerines after quarantine inspections detected fruit flies and other pests, opening the door for Jeju tangerines to enter the market, officials said.

Russia’s imports of Jeju tangerines peaked at 5,466 tons in 2021, data showed.

"Russia’s imports have more than doubled compared to 2019, when just 687 metric tons were shipped," a KCEC official said.

"Because Russia is close to the island, tangerines can be delivered more quickly, helping keep them fresh and flavorful. That’s a major reason why Russian buyers have preferred them over Chinese tangerines in recent years. We plan to ramp up marketing efforts in the country to further boost demand."