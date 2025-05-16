In the wake of a major data breach involving SK Telecom’s universal subscriber identity module, a group of 9,213 users has filed lawsuits, each seeking damages of 500,000 won ($360), citing gross negligence and violation of personal data protection obligations.

The legal team representing the plaintiffs held a press conference Friday, stating that the case goes beyond a typical privacy breach and represents a "foreseeable disaster" caused by SK Telecom’s failure to uphold its legal responsibilities as a telecom service provider.

“This incident is not merely about leaked personal information,” the lead attorney said. “It is a result of SK Telecom’s clear violation of its duty to implement proper safeguards and report security incidents promptly. The harm was both preventable and foreseeable.”

According to the legal team, victims are suffering from heightened anxiety and inconvenience due to the possibility of their identities being misused for criminal activities through cloned USIMs. Some users have had to replace their USIM cards and have experienced disruptions in financial services.

“The breach has caused serious disruptions to daily life and constitutes a grave infringement of the constitutional right to informational self-determination,” the attorney said.

The law firm is demanding that SK Telecom publicly acknowledge its failure to protect customer data, issue a sincere apology to all affected users, disclose the full extent of the data compromised and clarify whether the USIMs’ secret encryption key was also leaked. Additionally, it is calling for 500,000 won in compensation per person and concrete measures to prevent secondary damages.

The firm also urged government regulators to implement stronger oversight of telecom companies’ key servers and to take substantive steps toward systemic improvements.