Jimin and Jungkook of BTS earned nods from the 2025 BMI Pop Awards that honored musicians of the 50 most performed pop songs of 2024.

Broadcast Music, Inc., an American performance rights organization, compiles the list annually. The two artists each had two songs that received honors: “Like Crazy” and “Who” from Jimin and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” and “Standing Next to You” from Jungkook.

“Like Crazy,” from Jimin’s first solo album “Face,” was the first-ever song from a K-pop solo singer to claim the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. “Who” from his second solo album “Muse” recorded the longest stay on the main songs chart for a K-pop solo act at 33 weeks.

Jungkook has made the chart for three years straight. Both songs are from his first solo album “Golden” and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5, staying for eight and 18 more weeks, respectively.