GM Korea President and CEO Hector Villarreal visited the company's Changwon plant in South Gyeongsang Province to meet employees and reinforce on-site leadership, the company said Friday. During his visit on Thursday, the CEO took part in a donation ceremony hosted by GM Employee Foundation Korea, delivering 140 million won ($104,000) -- including two Chevrolet Trax Crossovers -- to support the local community. The company said the foundation has contributed a total of 540 million won in Changwon over the past five years, benefiting 81 local welfare institutions. Villarreal reaffirmed GM’s commitment to community engagement and support for the Changwon region. (GM Korea)