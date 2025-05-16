Jin of BTS released his second solo EP “Echo” at 1 p.m., Friday, unveiling seven new tracks that explore a range of emotions and life moments under the central theme of “resonance.”

If his previous release “Happy” focused on spreading joy, “Echo” turns inward. From love and friendship to moments of everyday decision-making, Jin delivers honest and relatable stories through music, filtered through his own perspective.

The title track, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” captures the emotional contradiction of clinging to a fading relationship. Despite the bittersweet subject matter, the track stands out for its gentle melody and Jin’s delicate vocal delivery — a contrast that gives the song its impact.

Ahead of his comeback livestream event, scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday on global fan platform Weverse, Jin shared his thoughts on the album through a written Q&A.

Q. How does it feel to return with your second solo EP “Echo” just six months after your last release?

I’ve been appearing on a lot of variety shows lately, but because I’m a singer first and foremost, I really wanted to return with my own music and performances. Of course, there were moments I wanted to rest — but I worked hard because of that desire. I’m glad I can finally show “Jin the singer” again through this EP.

Q. Why did you choose “Don’t Say You Love Me” as the title track?

I wanted the album to include songs that are fun to perform — something you can enjoy even more live. Still, for the title track, I wanted a song that’s easy on the ears. “Don’t Say You Love Me” is slower than the others, but I felt confident that it would be the most comfortable to listen to.

Q. Is there a story behind writing the lyrics to the B-sides?

When I write lyrics, I try to preserve the first feeling that comes to mind when I hear the track. For “With the Clouds,” I watched a lot of animation for inspiration. When I was working on “Nothing Without Your Love,” I imagined myself performing it onstage — and that made me emotional. I got so choked up at times, I couldn’t even sing.

Q. What was it like acting alongside actress Shin Se-kyung in the “Don’t Say You Love Me” music video?

It was my first time acting with a professional actress, so it felt awkward and clumsy. I was nervous, and things didn’t go as smoothly as I imagined. Still, I’m so thankful to Shin Se-kyung for her amazing performance. If you look closely, you might even spot how awkward I was.

Q. Any memorable moments from filming the music video?

There was a scene in the parking lot, and the wind was just out of control that day. My hair was blowing everywhere — it was impossible to act. In the end, I changed my hairstyle and shot the scene differently than originally planned. I think it ended up giving off a fresh new vibe, so I was satisfied.

Q. What’s a recent moment that felt like an “echo” to you?

In April, I appeared as a guest at Coldplay’s concert in Korea. The crowd’s singalong that night really stayed with me — it was powerful. I remember thinking how amazing it would be to have that kind of moment for myself one day.

Q. Any fun stories from working with Coldplay again?

When I heard the band was coming to Korea, I really hoped we could work together again — and thankfully, the feeling was mutual. That’s why I call them “my hyungs (older brothers).” I saw they were still carrying around the “Wootteo” character plushie I gave them on tour. It’s probably been through a lot — so I gave them a fresh one.

Q. You’ve been active on variety shows on television lately. What’s the reason behind that?

I wanted to make sure fans could see me often and without much delay. I actually wanted to keep some of my charms hidden, but I guess that didn’t work out — variety shows exposed everything.

Q. What do you hope listeners take away from this album?

I love music that moves me. If listeners feel that same overwhelming emotion when they hear my new songs, that would mean the world. And if they find themselves imagining how it would feel to experience these songs in a concert hall — that would make me even happier.

Q. A final message to ARMY around the world?

To all Army — I’ll be coming to see you soon. Please wait just a little longer. I love you.