Global Woodworking Leaders to convene in Bangkok this November for the Southeast Asian Woodworking Summit

BANGKOK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 300 global woodworking professionals and industry players are expected to convene in Bangkok for the inaugural Southeast Asia Woodworking Summit 2025 from 13th to 14th November 2025.

The Summit is hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and supported by the Forestry Industry Organization, the Royal Department and many local and international wood related industry associations and organizations.

Organized under the theme "Shaping the Future of Woodworking Industry and Markets in Southeast Asia", the Summit brings together international experts, government players, industry professionals and woodworking businesses to discuss and address issues impacting their woodworking industry and markets, while at the same time, connect and build networks.

As the woodworking and furniture industries across Southeast Asia continue to evolve amidst rising demand, global sustainability goals, and technological disruption, the Southeast Asian Woodworking Summit 2025 will offer attendees critical insights into the future of the region's wood-based industries and markets.

For over 1 and a-half days, which will culminate in a field trip/factory tour, attendees will get to gain and share insights into global and regional trends, sustainable practices and technologies that are shaping the woodworking industry and markets today.

Southeast Asia remains a dynamic hub for the global wood industry, offering abundant natural resources and robust domestic and international demand. However, challenges such as deforestation, labor shortages, supply chain pressures, and international trade policies require coordinated solutions and innovations — all these which the Summit aims to address.

An international line-up of renowned industry speakers are been assembled, that will include the likes of Assoc. Prof. Songklod Jarusombuti, Special Advisor, Faculty of Forestry and Head of Center of Academic Excellence in Rubber, Kasetsart University, and Mr. Jirawat Tangkijngamwong, President of Thai Furniture Association/Thai Timber Association from Thailand, Assoc. Prof. Kent Wheiler, Director, Center for International Trade in Forest Products, University of Washington from USA, Mr. Ole Seidenberg, Managing Director, SKYSEED GmbH, Mr. Ingo Bathe, Director International Sales, imos AG, and Mr. Ger Gerdes, Consultant & Expert, Technology Scouting, Mechanical Engineering Industry Association, VDMA, all from Germany, and Mr. Aaron Boo, Managing Director, PYTHA Asia from Singapore, with plenty more speakers to come.

The Southeast Asia Woodworking Summit 2025 is organized by the organizer of Thailand International Woodworking & Furniture Exhibition (TIWF), which is a biennial international trade exhibition that takes place in Bangkok every 2 years. The next edition of TIWF will be held in September 2026.

This year in 2025, the inaugural Southeast Asian Woodworking Summit 2025 will help to continue to facilitate as the regional industry platform and gathering place for discussions, networking and business exchange.

For those in the wood related industry and businesses, Southeast Asian Woodworking Summit 2025 is hence a must-attend event get connected in a regional market that has a thriving woodworking industry.

Event Dates: 13th to 14th November 2025

Venue: IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand

Website: https://summit.thailandwoodworking.com/

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd is Thailand's leading exhibition organizer. We organize and manage a comprehensive portfolio of professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings, and training, working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

IEC Messevertriebs GmbH is a specialized exhibition agency in Germany with proven records in facilitating international exhibitions around the world.