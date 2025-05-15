Partnership leverages AI vision systems and barcode readers

NATICK, Mass., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, today announced IMA E-COMMERCE, part of the IMA Group, is enhancing order fulfillment efficiency and sustainability with Cognex's advanced In-Sight® vision systems and DataMan® barcode readers.

"Customers want a solution that helps them meet sustainability goals by reducing their environmental impact, and they aren't willing to take risks when it comes to quality or package integrity," said Simone Capponcelli, Sales Manager & Division Coordinator at IMA E-COMMERCE. The partnership with Cognex delivers high-quality, reliable vision systems that provide both the accuracy and waste reduction demanded by e-commerce companies.

Meeting Sustainable Fulfillment Needs

IMA E-Commerce integrates Cognex technology into their automated logistics solutions to tackle several key industry challenges:

IMA uses Cognex's machine vision systems and barcode readers to help ensure sustainable and accurate packaging in multiple ways. AI-based inspection verifies package integrity and seals, and IMA's solutions align with sustainability regulations, reducing plastic use and meeting eco-friendly packaging demands.

"At Cognex, reducing waste is both a business and sustainability priority," said Matt Moschner, Cognex's President and COO. "We're proud to help IMA E-COMMERCE give their customers the tools to both achieve their sustainability goals and to improve efficiency."

IMA E-COMMERCE and Cognex share a commitment to innovation and plan to continue to develop new solutions for logistics automation. Capponcelli summarized his experience of working with Cognex in just three words: "Reliability, performance, quality."

More details and a video highlighting the partnership are available at cognex.com/ima.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4.5 million image-based products, representing over $11 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit cognex.com.

