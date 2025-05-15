Choi Jung-wha, president of the Corea Image Communication Institute, has become the first Korean woman to be awarded the Legion d’Honneur Officier, the highest decoration in France, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to strengthening Korea-France relations and advancing cross-cultural exchange.

The award was presented on Thursday during a ceremony at the French Embassy in Seoul’s Seodaemun-gu. Approximately 70 distinguished guests attended the event, including Poongsan Chairman Ryu Jin, Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, JoongAng Media Network Chairman and CEO Hong Seok-hyun and French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Bertoux, who officiated the ceremony on behalf of the French president Emmanuel Macron.

The Legion d’Honneur Officier is France’s highest order of merit and is awarded to individuals, regardless of nationality, who have made significant contributions to the country’s global reputation in fields such as culture, politics, economics, science, arts, and more.

Choi’s work in cultural diplomacy has been recognized for playing a pivotal role in deepening ties between Korea and France. Since 2015, she has served as the founding member and Secretary General of the Korea-France Club, a key body in bilateral relations. She also co-founded Forum, an international academic journal published in partnership with Sorbonne Nouvelle University and supported by UNESCO. Previously, she also helmed the French edition of Koreana, a cultural magazine published by the Korea Foundation.

In recent years, Choi has expanded her cultural advocacy into digital platforms. Since 2020, she has run a YouTube channel spotlighting Korean and global cultures, with a special emphasis on French heritage. Her videos explore topics ranging from the legacy of Michelin to in-depth interviews with major French figures such as economist Jacques Attali and architect Jean-Louis Cohen.

In 2003, Choi became the first Korean woman to receive the Legion d'Honneur Chevalier.

At the awards ceremony, Choi reflected on the significance the medal holds for her, saying it holds "deep meaning" and that she will "regard this honor as encouragement to continue fostering the Korea-France relationship moving forward."

"What's important is not the destination but the journey. Along that journey, I met many of you who are dear to me, experienced diverse cultures, and discovered the meaning of my life," she said.

"As Antoine de Saint-Exupery wrote in 'The Little Prince,' 'One sees clearly only with the heart. What is essential is invisible to the eye.' In the same spirit, I have always aspired to be a bridge — the glue that connects hearts with hearts, cultures with cultures," said Choi, adding, "Connecting Korea and France continues to enrich my life, and it is through this connection that I am able to share meaningful relationships with all of you here today."

Choi serves as Professor Emeritus at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies after serving 30 years at HUFS. She holds a bachelor's degree in French there. She also made history as the first Asian to earn a Ph.D. in Interpretation and Translation Studies from the Ecole Superieure d’Interpretes et de Traducteurs (ESIT), Paris University III. She later taught at ESIT before returning to Korea in 1987.

Choi also currently serves as the president of Corea Image Communication, which hosts the annual Korea Image Awards, an event celebrating cultural figures who have significantly contributed to Korea’s global standing. Honorees have included former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, pianist Cho Seong-jin, soprano Sumi Jo, actress Tang Wei, "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae and chef Edward Lee.