This weekend, get a feel for old parts of Seoul by joining a guided tour by tram. If you are a fan of Patti Smith, you won't want to miss the iconic rocker's unique exhibition at Piknic featuring immersive audio installation, video work and paintings. Outside of Seoul, the 22-meter wooden spiral observatory at the salt farm-turned-eco park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, affords a panoramic view of the surrounding wetlands.

Ride through Seoul on WeRide Seoul Tram

Explore Seoul’s historic neighborhoods this weekend in a unique way by hopping aboard the WeRide Seoul Tram, a retro-style guided tour that rolls through the heart of the city, blending nostalgia with storytelling.

Inspired by the early 20th century streetcars that once served Hanseong, now Seoul, this modern reimagining takes passengers on a leisurely 90-minute journey through key historical sites including Bukchon, Seochon, Gwanghwamun and the Blue House.

Departing from Cheongjin Park near Jonggak Station on Subway Line No. 1, the tram accommodates up to 13 passengers and includes stops for short walks at scenic spots. A conductor and guide share stories of Seoul’s four grand gates and the surrounding districts. Each rider receives a traditional-style ticket, punched by the conductor at boarding, for an immersive experience.

The tram operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Riders must be at least 100 cm tall and arrive 20 minutes early for a safety briefing. Helmets and seat belts are provided.

Tickets are priced at 40,000 won on weekdays, 45,000 won on weekends, and 79,000 won for the English-language tour.

WeRide Seoul Tram

19 Jong-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Legendary punk icon Patti Smith's poetic sound art

Legendary American singer-songwriter, poet and inlfuential punk rock figure Patti Smith meets audiences in Seoul through her exhibition held in collaboration with experimental sound art collective Soundwalk Collective.

The artists have collaborated for more than 10 years to delve into the most relevant topics of today such as peace, environment, art and humanity. The exhibition “Soundwalk Collective & Patti Smith: CORRESPONDENCES" at Piknic in Seoul features immersive audio installation, video works, paintings and archives.

“I know there are a lot of dark and sad things in this exhibition, but it is because people have got to now. On the other hand, though, there is also hope, creativity, art — taking things that are dead and giving them life through remembrance and making a vow to go forward and do something,” Smith wrote on the exhibition.

The project “The Invisible Landscape” was exclusively conducted for the Seoul exhibition, inspired by the Demilitarized Zone, and is presented on the rooftop of the building. The artworks on the walls and terrarium at the center of the space represent the natural landscape and rare plants from the DMZ.

The exhibition, which opened April 19, runs through July 20.

Piknic

194 Namchang-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul

Hidden wetland gem

Just 40 minutes southwest of Seoul sits Gaetgol Eco Park, a former salt farm transformed into a sprawling ecological sanctuary. This rare inland tidal flat — the only one in Gyeonggi Province — features narrow waterways where seawater cuts deep channels into the mainland.

The park buzzes with seasonal activities year-round — visitors can zip around on pedal boats in summer, catch the cosmos blooms in fall, or hop on electric cars and multi-person bicycles year round.

Nature enthusiasts can spot wetland creatures like red-clawed fiddler crabs and mudskippers navigating the tidal flats. Salt-tolerant plants like glasswort and seepweed add splashes of color to the landscape.

The area preserves its past through rectangular salt pans, brine storage tanks and water wheels. Visitors can try their hand at the old-school salt-making process in these restored facilities.

The highlight is the 22-meter wooden spiral observatory. Those with steady nerves may climb the gently swaying structure to enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding wetlands.

The park is open year-round. Admission and parking is free.

Gaetgol Eco Park

287 Dongseo-ro, Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-do

