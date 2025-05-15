The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency on Thursday to enhance trade, investment and regulatory cooperation between Korea and the US.

Through the agreement signed at the KOTRA headquarters in Seoul, the two organizations will form a joint working-level committee to identify and address key regulatory challenges based on AmCham’s annual reports and member input.

AmCham and KOTRA will also co-host regular events such as briefings, roundtables, exhibitions and export consultations, while seeking new areas for bilateral collaboration.

The agreement builds on the findings of AmCham’s “2025 Business Environment Insight Report: APEC Special Edition,” which highlighted approximately 70 unresolved or emerging regulatory issues across 12 key industries including aerospace, pharmaceuticals, energy and the digital economy.

“This MOU lays important groundwork for enabling strategic economic collaboration,” said AmCham CEO James Kim. “It represents a key step forward in reducing nontariff barriers, strengthening Korea’s position as a premier regional business hub, and ensuring the success of APEC 2025.”

KOTRA President and CEO Kang Kyung-sung added to the statement, expressing his hope that the partnership will support Korean small and midsized enterprises entering the US market and strengthen business ties between the two countries.