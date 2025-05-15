SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI Schaefer strengthens its Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APAC & MEA) regions with the appointment of Mr Koen Leekens, ex- Schneider Electric's Industrial Automation Business Unit leader, as its new Senior Vice President and Regional Head.

Mr. Leekens brings to SSI Schaefer over 30 years of global leadership experience and 26 years working in Asia Pacific. With a strong background in management, business development, finance and operations, Mr. Leekens is passionate about Industry 4.0, digital transformation, and sustainability; he has successfully driven business growth and innovation across Europe, the U.S., India, and Southeast Asia.

Reporting directly to SSI Schaefer Group CEO, Peter Edelmann, Mr. Leekens has overall responsibility for driving the performance for SSI Schaefer in APAC & MEA, including overseeing the region's strategic direction and operational success.

"As I step into this new chapter with SSI Schaefer, a global leader in intra-logistics solutions, I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and innovation across this dynamic and diverse region," Mr. Leekens said.

While describing SSI Schaefer as a recognized global leader with deep roots and bold ambition, Mr. Leekens explains, "I'm honored to be joining a company so deeply committed to excellence, sustainability, and shaping the future of logistics."

Company Profile SSI Schaefer Group

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the family-owned company empowers customers to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes. From fully automated warehouses, with individual service and maintenance offers, to manual and semi-automated systems, SSI Schaefer offers cost-effective intralogistics solutions from a single source, for small and medium-sized businesses as well as large companies. SSI Schaefer has also become one of the largest vendors of software for internal material flow. The comprehensive software portfolio covers all processes from warehouse management to material flow control and offers all possibilities for sustainable resource management with modern real-time analyses, smart data processing, and optimization algorithms. With SSI Schaefer Plastics, the company is also an expert in sustainable container systems and customized constructive packaging, as well as solutions for waste and recycling management.

SSI Schaefer employs more than 8,800 people at its international headquarters in Neunkirchen (Germany) and in approx. 80 operating companies globally, including seven production facilities on six continents. In fiscal year 2024, the company generated sales of EUR 2.0 billion.

For years, the SSI Schaefer Group has relied on trusted partnerships and strong brands. The Group also includes the robotics specialist RO-BER, the SAP specialist SWAN, the robotics and AGV expert DS AUTOMOTION and the start-up SupplyBrain.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2688045/1.jpg?p=medium600