Korean chemical manufacturer SK Chemicals said Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia’s top kitchenware manufacturer, LH Plus, accelerating its expansion into the Southeast Asian market.

Under the agreement, SK Chemicals will supply LH Plus with up to 2,000 metric tons of Ecozen, a biomass-based copolyester, and SkyPET CR, a circular recycled PET, by 2027. The materials are enough to produce approximately 100 million 1-liter water bottles and will be used to create new collaboration kitchenware products.

Ecozen is known for its glass-like transparency and is BPA-free, making it ideal for food containers and cookware. SkyPET CR is produced through depolymerization technology, which allows waste plastics to be broken down at the molecular level and remade into high-quality PET, suitable for food-grade applications.

Sk Chemical’s partnership with LH Plus, which sells around 6 million plastic kitchenware products annually, marks a strategic move to address the growing demand for sustainable materials in kitchenware.

“SK Chemicals’ wide range of sustainable materials strengthens our ability to meet growing demand for eco-friendly kitchenware,” said Callum Chen, CEO of LH Plus.

Kim Eung-soo, head of Green Materials Business Division at SK chemicals, stated, “As demand for eco-friendly plastics grows in Asia-Pacific, this partnership helps us deliver optimized solutions and expand our market reach.”