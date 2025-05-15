Singer-actor to release third album of 'Flower Bookmark' series

Singer-actor IU is making a comeback with her third cover album, "Flower Bookmark 3," set for release May 27.

IU's agency Edam Entertainment confirmed that the album continues her signature "Flower Bookmark" cover series nearly eight years after its last installment.

The "Flower Bookmark" albums, which launched in 2014 and continued with a second release in 2017, are known for IU’s lyrical interpretations of classic Korean songs. With her delicate emotional delivery and refined vocal tone, she reimagines timeless tracks in a way that both honors the originals and infuses them with her own artistic identity.

The upcoming release not only revives this nostalgic project but also marks her first return to music in about a year and three months, following the release of her sixth EP "The Winning" in February 2024.

The cover image for the new album, which evokes the look of faded film photography, hints at a warm and sentimental atmosphere.

Her previous "Flower Bookmark" albums included reinterpretations of songs such as “Autumn Morning,” “The Meaning of You” and “Sleepless Rainy Night,” all of which earned praise for blending nostalgia with IU’s signature sincerity and charm.

It was recently revealed that actor and K-pop star Cha Eun-woo will make a special cameo in IU’s new music video.

IU remains one of South Korea’s most celebrated solo artists, both as a musician and as an actor. Her world tour "Hereh," held from March to September last year, set a remarkable record as the most-attended world tour by a Korean female soloist, drawing 520,000 fans across Asia, Europe and North America. Most recently, she earned acclaim for her dual role in Netflix’s hit series "When Life Gives You Tangerines."